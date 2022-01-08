Pushpa Box Office Collection: Hindi version of Allu Arjun's film to cross Rs75 cr

The Hindi version of superstar Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise continues its dream run at the box office even as cinemas in several states are closing due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The film on Friday moved closer to crossing the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office. Pushpa: The Rise is expected to cross the mark on Saturday.

Pushpa: The Rise was initially supposed to release on Christmas but its release date was pushed ahead in order to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's next release 83. Pushpa: The Rise has registered strong numbers at the worldwide box office despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

Puspa: The Rise Hindi version box office collection

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise managed to collect Rs 1.95 crore on Friday. This version of the film has so far collected Rs 74.44 crore at the Indian box office. According to box office analyst Taran Adarsh, there being no new releases in cinemas this week helped Pushpa: The Rise. He added that the film is "unstoppable" in Maharashtra and Gujarat markets, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres.

"An open field [no new release] is helping #Pushpa have an uninterrupted dream run… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - these two markets - are unstoppable, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr. Total: ? 74.44 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi," wrote on Adarsh on Twitter.

About Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series. The plot of the film based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The action-drama film has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, in his Telugu debut.

Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17. The second film in the series titled Pushpa The Rule is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2022.

