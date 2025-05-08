'Raid 2' box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn's film holds its own on Wednesday, may enter ₹100 crore club in India by Friday

Ajay Devgn's latest film Raid 2 has held its ground at the domestic box office ever since its release. Despite this, the film's daily collections hit below ₹5 crore on Wednesday for the first time in a week since its release.

The film made a total of ₹19.25 crore on its opening day, ₹12 crore on its first Friday, ₹18 crore on its first Saturday, ₹22 crore on its first Sunday, ₹7.5 crore on its first Monday, ₹7 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹4.75 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, Raid 2's total India box office collection stands at ₹90.50 crore as of its day 7 at the ticket counters, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall occupancy of 10.09 per cent across its Hindi shows on Wednesday, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 14.63 per cent.

Commenting on the film's trajectory at the box office going forward, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "Raid 2 is now on track to enter the ₹100 crore club by Thursday/Friday."

At the worldwide box office, the film has breached the ₹100 crore mark to settle at ₹118 crore. Of this, Raid 2's India gross box office earnings stand at ₹102 crore and ₹16 crore at the overseas box office, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film Raid. The film sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as the upright IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

The film focuses on Patnaik, who confronts a corrupt nexus in Bhoj, which has ties to a revered politician Dada Bhai. Besides Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 features Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Amit Sial.

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a cameo appearance in the song Nasha. Raid 2 was released in theatres worldwide on May 1.