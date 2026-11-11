Ramayana box office Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film continues its ₹823 crore dream run

The film's Tuesday collection was 12.5 per cent lower than Monday's ₹107.50 crore. However, the drop has done little to slow its overall run, with the film continuing to draw large audiences across India and international markets.

Ramayana holds strong after Diwali

The film had already delivered a record-breaking Monday, described as the best Monday in Indian cinema history. Tuesday, which coincided with the Bhai Dooj holiday, brought another strong collection at the ticket windows.

Festive holidays, discounted weekday tickets and positive word of mouth have helped the film maintain its momentum.

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On Monday, Ramayana was selling around 1.40 lakh tickets an hour on BookMyShow at noon, the highest figure recorded by the platform since it began tracking post-pandemic ticket sales. Even on Tuesday, it was selling approximately 95,000 tickets an hour around 1 pm.

Ramayana day-wise India gross collection

Day Gross collection Day 1 ₹77.50 crore Day 2 ₹57.30 crore Day 3 ₹83.45 crore Day 4 ₹66.95 crore Day 5 ₹128.70 crore Day 6 ₹112.60 crore Total gross ₹526.50 crore

Hindi leads, regional versions add to the total

On Day 6, Ramayana collected ₹94.10 crore net across its Indian-language versions from more than 24,000 shows.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor with ₹76 crore. Kannada added ₹7.75 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹4 crore. Tamil contributed ₹3.60 crore, while Malayalam added ₹2.75 crore.

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The film's domestic net collection has now reached ₹440.45 crore.

Ramayana sets a new North America record

The film's overseas run has also become an important part of its box-office story.

In North America, Ramayana grossed $1.37 million on its first Monday, setting a new record for the highest first-Monday collection by an Indian film in the territory.

Figures reported by Venky Box Office suggested that the film surpassed the earlier record held by Dhurandhar 2 by around 20.2 per cent.

The film also managed to attract audiences despite competition from Godzilla Minus Zero, which had a considerable share of premium screens, particularly in North America.

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Its first-Monday collection also surpassed the corresponding figures for Dangal and Dunki, which had the advantage of Christmas holiday releases.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had collected around ₹935 crore worldwide by its sixth day. However, its Day 6 gross stood at approximately ₹67 crore, considerably lower than Ramayana, which earned more than ₹110 crore gross in India.

What's next for Ramayana



Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is the first instalment in a planned two-part series.

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Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.

The film released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028.