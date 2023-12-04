Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' creates storm at box office, races towards Rs 500-cr milestone

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is proving to be a box office juggernaut. After dominating the global box office over the weekend, the film is set for another stellar performance on Monday, with early estimates suggesting a first Monday collection of at least Rs 35 crore net.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Animal' is on its way to achieving the coveted Rs 500-crore net milestone at the box office. The film has already surpassed the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office in India within just three days of its release and has grossed Rs 356 crore worldwide. The movie collected Rs 63.80 crore on its first day and Rs 66.27 crore on the second day. Animal achieved another feat by collecting a whopping Rs 72.50 crore on day 3.

With its phenomenal opening weekend, exceptional first Monday collection, and now a projected first week gross of over 315 crore net, Animal is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

The film now sets its sights on the coveted Rs 500-crore net club, and its second weekend performance will be crucial in determining its trajectory.

With the absence of any major competitor releases, Animal is poised to have another strong weekend, with projections suggesting a collection of over Rs 80 crores net, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, in the opening weekend, Animal surpassed the three-day collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. However, the film's challenge lies in breaking the first Sunday collection record set by Jawan, which garnered an impressive Rs 80.1 crore. According to the Sacnilk, daily box office collections are up 8.5 per cent compared to the previous day. This aided Ranbir's film in crossing the Rs 200 crore milestone in India.

The film's total earnings are currently Rs 202.57 crore, trailing only Jawan's Rs 206.06 crore and surpassing Pathaan's 166.75 crore.

The film faces the challenge of surpassing the first Monday collections of Pathaan (Rs 26.5 crore), Jawan (Rs 32.92 crore), and Gadar 2 (Rs 38.7 crore).

Released on December 1, 'Animal' unfolds the heart-wrenching narrative of Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who yearns for his father Balbir Singh's (Anil Kapoor) attention since his childhood years. Despite his longing for paternal approval, any criticism of Balbir Singh triggers Rannvijay's violent tendencies.

This complex ultra-dynamic soon intertwines with an age-old grudge, bringing unexpected turmoil. The portrayal of these familial complexities and the intrusion of past enmities form the spine of this gripping drama. The film expands its star-studded cast with Rashmika Mandanna playing Geetanjali, Rannvijay’s wife, Bobby Deol as Abrar, and notable performances by Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

