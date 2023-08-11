‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 14: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer earns over Rs 120 cr

Karan Johar's directorial, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, has earned over Rs 121 crore at the domestic box office within 14 days of its release.

While the film has had an uninterrupted run so far, from Thursday onwards, there is a big lineup with Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar and Arun Govil’s OMG 2 and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 6.75 crore on its second Friday, Rs 11.5 crore on its second Saturday, and around Rs 13.5 crore on its second Sunday. When compared to the first week, the collections dropped during weekdays with the film earning Rs 4.3 crore on second Monday, Rs 4.3 crore on second Tuesday, Rs 4 crore on second Wednesday. On Thursday (August 10), the film earned Rs 3.50 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk. Its total collection now stands at Rs 121.18 crore.

Meanwhile, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' witnessed an overall occupancy of 14.83 per cent on Thursday, August 10.

All about 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romantic comedy film. It focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man and a confident and educated Bengali journalist who fall in love despite family opposition. The two decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10.

The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, worked as an assistant director on the film.

It was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan. It released in cinemas on July 28. Ever since its release, it has been receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

