‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 7: Karan Johar's film collects over Rs 73 crore

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office: Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles, on Thursday crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic office. The romantic-comedy film has managed to collect Rs 73.37 crore, as per initial estimates.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after a hiatus of seven years. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, worked as an assistant director on the film.

The film minted Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 16.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 18.75 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7.02 crore on its first Monday, Rs 7.30 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 6.90 crore on its first Wednesday. The film collected Rs 6.25 crore on its first Thursday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The latest film by Karan Johar marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on Friday, July 28. The film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan.

It focuses on the love story between a flamboyant Punjabi man and an educated and confident Bengali woman. The two decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. The twists and turns through this journey form the crux of the film’s story.

In a press conference celebrating the success of the film, Ranveer Singh said he was grateful for the love his character of Rocky Randhawa was receiving in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'.

"My purpose in life is to build a body of work that I can look back and be proud of. From playing Bittu Sharma (in debut 'Band Baaja Baaraat') to Rocky Randhawa, it has been an incredible experience. I'm only grateful for that," Singh said.

