RRB Group D result: How to apply for PET exam; all you need to know

The Railway Recruitment Board released the result of RRB Group D exam on its official website on Tuesday. After the announcement of the Group D result, the Railway Board had released an official notification on PET (Physical Efficiency Test) which is the next level of Group D exam.

The PET exam will be conducted on the third or fourth week of March 2019, according to the official notification released yesterday.

Candidates shortlisted for PET is based on the scores they have achieved in the Computer Based Test (CBT) held between September 17 and December 17, 2018. According to the RRB's official notification , the number of candidates selected for the PET are qual to three times the vacancies in the Indian Railways.

Candidates under Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category have been exempted from PET, and hence their roll numbers on the Group D result are not included.

The Ministry of Railways has decided that the conduct of PET, document verification, medical examination and publication of panel for Level-1 post shall be carried out by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

Therefore, candidates who have been shortlisted for PET should regularly check the RRC websites of their respective zones to get the future updates. Shortlisted-candidates can also keep a track about future information via SMS or e mail that will be sent on registered mobile number and email ids.

RRB Group D: PET criteria for males and females:

For male candidates: If a male candidate has been shortlisted for PET exam then he should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes without taking a pause. Besides, the candidate will have to run 1,000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

For female candidates: To pass the PET test, the female candidates will have to lift and carry 25 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes. In addition to this, the candidate will have to run 1,000 metres in five minutes 45 seconds.

It may be noted that merely calling a candidate for PET does not entitle him/her in any way to an appointment in the Railways.

The candidature of all the shortlisted candidates for PET will be cancelled, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished bythem in their online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRBs/RRCs at any stage of the recruitment process.

Also read: RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Application process for 1.30 lakh vacancies to start on March 1; check details

Also read: RRB Group D results: Here's a step by step guide to check scores, PET status