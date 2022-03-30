‘RRR’ box office collection: Rajamouli's film overtakes Kashmir Files, Gangubai

Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has set the cash registers ringing as it crossed the Rs 100 cr-mark at the domestic box office on Tuesday. The film raked in Rs 15.02 crore on Tuesday, Rs 17 crore on Monday, Rs 31.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 24 crore on Saturday and Rs 20.07 crore on Friday. RRR has collected Rs 107.59 crore as on Tuesday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

He tweeted, “RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits… SupeRRRb hold… Will cross *lifetime business* of Rajamouli’s *first Blockbuster* Baahubali [Hindi] in *Week 1*… RRRacing towards Rs 200 crore… Friday Rs 20.07 crore; Saturday Rs 24 crore; Sunday Rs 31.50 crore; Monday Rs 17 crore; Tuesday Rs 15.02 crore. Total: Rs 107.59 crore. India business.”

With these numbers, the Rajamouli directorial has become the fastest entrant to the Rs 100 cr-club in 2022, beating Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files.

Adarsh also said in another tweet that the DVV Danayya-backed magnum opus has set many benchmarks. RRR is Rajamouli’s third film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on the box office and Junior NTR-Ram Charan’s first-ever century. According to him, RRR will cross the lifetime business of the Prabhas-starrer Baahubali: The Beginning in its first week.

He also noted that RRR is the sixth film after The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi, 83: The Film, Pushpa and Gangubai Kathiawadi to cross the Rs 100 cr-mark in the post-pandemic times.

About RRR

The latest Rajamouli directorial encapsulates the formative years of Komaram Bheem (played by Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan) and their contributions to India’s freedom struggle. Besides Junior NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Samuthikirani and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

The film has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India at a budget outlay of more than Rs 450 crore.

