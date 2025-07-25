'Saiyaara' box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's debut film to cross 'Housefull 5' soon, becomes second biggest Week 1 grosser after 'Chhaava'

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film — Saiyaara — has become all the rage at the domestic box office. The film is nearing the lifetime box office collections of Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Kumar's comic caper Housefull 5.

Saiyaara raked in ₹21.5 crore on its opening day and went on to make ₹26 crore on its first Saturday, ₹35.75 crore on its first Sunday, ₹24 crore on its first Monday, ₹25 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹21.5 crore on its first Wednesday, and around ₹18.75 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, the film's total Indian box office collection reached ₹172.50 crore as of its day 7. The film had an overall occupancy of 31.43 per cent across its shows on Thursday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film is likely to cross the lifetime collections of Housefull 5 by this Friday. Housefull 5 minted a total of around ₹183.3 crore at the Indian box office. Moreover, Saiyaara has emerged as the second-highest week 1 grosser of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on X: "Saiyaara emerges as the second-highest *Week 1 grosser* of 2025, after Chhaava... More importantly, it becomes the first Hindi film *starring newcomers* to cross ₹175 cr in its opening week. A superb opening day... A fantastic opening weekend... And an exceptional hold throughout the weekdays — Saiyaara has delivered a sensational performance across the country."

At the worldwide box office, Saiyaara has neared the ₹250 crore milestone in its first week. As per Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹248.5 crore globally as of its first Thursday.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film focuses on young artists Vaani and Krish who navigate their life, their problems, their insecurities to hopefully realsie that only love can be the solution to every problem.

Besides Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Alam Khan, Anngad Raaj, and Shaad Randhawa in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on July 18.