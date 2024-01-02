'Salaar' box office collection: Prabhas-starrer beats Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to become 5th biggest film of 2023 in India

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer to become the fifth biggest Indian grosser of 2023 domestically. In addition, this Prabhas film has also crossed Baahubali's lifetime net collection to become the actor's fourth biggest Hindi release of his career.

This action drama made Rs 16.35 crore net in all versions on its eleventh day, making the total collection stand at Rs 361.62 crore, whereas ‘Jailer’ scored approximately Rs 348 crore net in its lifetime run. After being beaten by ‘Salaar’, Rajinikanth’s film now took the sixth spot in the biggest domestic net-grosser of 2023, reported the entertainment website Sacnilk.

Globally, 'Salaar' has entered the Rs 600 crore club after its day 10 of release. ‘Salaar’ earned Rs 23.09 crore on its tenth day, making the film’s total collection stand at Rs 601.38 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Today, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also revealed the number of tickets sold by the film. He said that ‘Salaar’ has sold a whopping 6,42,633 tickets from 7,837 shows with 31.35 per cent occupancy in India.

Overjoyed with ‘Salaar’ performance at the box office, Prabhas thanked his fans and said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers," he said, as per news agency ANI.

About Salaar:

Directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar’ is set in the backdrop of a fictional city called Khansaar. The story revolves around two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). Along with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

Produced by Hombale Films, the film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22.

Also Read: ‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ box office collection: Prabhas-starrer sold nearly 100% more tickets than SRK’s film in India