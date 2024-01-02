‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ box office collection: Prabhas-starrer sold nearly 100% more tickets than SRK’s film in India

The clash between Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ is still on at the box office; however, leaving ‘Dunki’ way behind, ‘Salaar’ has sold nearly 100 per cent more tickets than SRK’s film.

According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, ‘Salaar’ has sold a whopping 6,42,633 tickets from 7,837 shows with 31.35 per cent occupancy in India. Whereas Shah Rukh Khan’s film sold 3,32,966 tickets in India from 5,667 shows with 24.08 per cent occupancy way lower than 'Salaar'.

January 1 India Box Office #Prabhas ' #Salaar vs #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki



Salaar has SOLD a WHOPPING 6,42,633 tickets from 7837 shows with 31.35% occupancy.



National Chains

PVR - 79,054 - ₹ 2.15 cr

INOX - 54,106 -… pic.twitter.com/t2NkwTUmtM — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Prabhas' ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ continues to perform well at the box office even after entering its second week. The film has managed to mint over Rs 360.77 crore at the Indian box office so far. The movie earned around Rs 15.50 crore on its eleventh day of release, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

In its first week of release, the film collected Rs 308 crore, and on its second Friday, the film collected Rs 9.62 crore, Rs 12.55 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 15.10 crore on its second Sunday at the Indian box office.

When it comes to global numbers, the movie entered the Rs 600 crore club after its day 10 of release. After earning Rs 23.09 crore on its tenth day, making film’s total stands at Rs 601.38 crore.

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ made Rs 196.97 crore in India till its 12th day of running in the theatres. On its second Monday, the film is estimated to have collected Rs 9.25 crore at the India box office, according to a Sacnilk report. Globally, the film has managed to earn Rs 350.20 crore.

About Salaar:

Produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy in prominent roles. The film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was released on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi language.

About Dunki:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ features Shah Rukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar. The movie deals with the issue of illegal immigration.

Also Read: 'Dunki' box office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's film to enter Rs 200-cr club in India soon