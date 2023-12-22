'Salaar' box office collection Day 1: Prabhas to become first actor to have four over Rs 100-cr openings in India

Superstar Prabhas is set to shatter box office records once again with his latest release, the Prashanth Neel-directorial 'Salaar', which is an action drama. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to become his fourth consecutive film with a domestic opening of over Rs 100 crore, a feat unheard of in Indian cinema. Prabhas has earlier created a record with three movies - Baahubali2, Saaho & Adipurush grossing Rs 100 + crore on the 1st day.

This achievement will cement Prabhas' position as the first actor ever to achieve such a monumental feat. While other superstars like Kannada star Yash (K.G.F: Chapter 2), Telugu movie stars Jr. NTR (RRR) and Ram Charan (RRR) have achieved this milestone once, none will come close to Prabhas' consistent box office dominance.

Prabhas-starrer "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" has made an extraordinary start at the Indian box office, marking one of the biggest openings in its history. The film's reception in Telugu-speaking regions has been historic, and it has also had a promising start in Hindi, a crucial factor for its overall success.

As per Sacnilk, "Salaar" is on track to achieve a gross opening of over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. In the Telugu states, the movie is experiencing full-house shows with an average occupancy of approximately 90 per cent, and it is anticipated to gross around Rs 70 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reflecting an excellent performance.

The big-budget action adventure, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, is the first of two installments of the pan-India film series. The cast also includes Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram.

"Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" has garnered widespread acclaim from fans shortly after its release. The movie, which hit theaters a day after Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki," witnessed packed auditoriums from morning screenings, with eager fans queuing up outside cinemas for the first-day, first-show experience.

Released in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—across the globe, the film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, narrating the tale of Deva and Vardha, portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively.

According to Sacnilk, "Salaar" has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the second movie, after SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' to secure double-digit advance gross from Hyderabad alone.

