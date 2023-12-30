'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 550 crore in 8 days

Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' opened up to a massive response from the audience and it looks like the craze for the film is not going to slow down anytime soon. After eight days of its release, the action thriller film has raked in Rs 556.84 crore at the global box office.

Salaar made Rs 176.52 crore on its opening day, Rs 101.39 crore on its second day, Rs 95.24 crore on its third day, Rs 76.91 crore on its fourth day, Rs 40.17 crore on its fifth day, Rs 31.62 crore on its sixth day, Rs 20.78 crore on its seventh day and about Rs 14.21 crore on its eighth day. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 556.84 crore as of Friday.

Helmed by KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan alongside Prabhas. The film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas.

In India, the film has collected close to Rs 318 crore so far. Salaar earned Rs 308 crore at the domestic box office in the first week and added another Rs 9.62 crore on its second Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 317.62 crore.

The film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and focuses on two friends who turn into arch-rivals due to an unfortunate turn of events. It hit the screens on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Produced by Hombale Films, the film was reportedly made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore.

Salaar was released worldwide a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Despite a massive clash, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office and continues to do so.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, on the other hand, has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

