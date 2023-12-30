'Salaar' box office collection day 8: Prabhas-starrer mints Rs 318 cr in India

'Salaar' box office day 8: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the box office since its release on December 22. The action-drama film is estimated to have raked in Rs 318 crore at the domestic box office after eight days.

The film made Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day, Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.90 crore on its fifth day, Rs 15.60 crore on its sixth day, Rs 12.10 crore on its seventh day of its release and is likely to have minted around Rs 10 crore on its second Friday, December 29.

With this, the film's total India box office earnings have reached around Rs 318 crore as of Friday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Globally, the film has collected Rs 542.63 crore after seven days. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the worldwide box office collection of the film.

In terms of worldwide collection, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs 176.52 crore on day one, Rs 101.39 crore on day two, Rs 95.24 crore on day three, Rs 76.91 crore on day four, Rs 40.17 crore on day five, Rs 31.62 crore on day six and Rs 20.78 crore on day seven.

Salaar About:

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

The film released a day after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'. In terms of box office collection, Prabhas' film has outperformed Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's film which has earned about Rs 167 crore in India so far.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 releases 'Dunki', 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' made Rs 2,500 crore…and counting