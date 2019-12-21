Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 leaked on TamilRockers; box office collection likely to suffer

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has been leaked on the leading piracy site TamilRockers. The development is a major disappointment for the makers of the action comedy film, which features Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan as other actors.

This might also affect the overall Box office collection of Dabangg 3.

This is not the first time the piracy website has leaked a movie online. The infamous platform had leaked mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, two days before its release date for free.

Several other movies like Gully Boy, Manikarnika, Simmba, Badhaai Ho, Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan were also leaked online illegally after their releases.

Tamilrockers had also leaked the much-hyped Netflix original Sacred Games 2.

In Dabangg 3, Salman Khan returns to the beloved role of a cop Chulbul Pandey. This movie is a sequel to the 2012's Dabangg 2 and the third instalment of Dabangg series.

Along with the dubbed versions, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, the Prabhudheva directorial was theatrically released on 20 December.

Salman Khan's latest movie failed to impress critics and was termed as underwhelming, made for masses, especially Salman's diehard fans.

However, this is unlikely to affect the film's business as Dabangg 3 is eying an impressive start with over Rs 22-24 crore collection on Day 1, as per the early estimates.

Additionally, due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of the country may also have dampened its overall earning to some extent.

The movie also features Kichcha Sudeep in a significant role. Sudeep has a massive fan following in the Southern states and Dabangg 3 would cash in on that heavily.

Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar along with Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Milind Gunaji and Tinnu Anand.

Prabhu Deva and Preity Zinta have special appearances in the movie.

The Indian film industry has been trying its best to stop the piracy war over the past several years.

Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had asked for the government for to look into issues related to film's piracy as it is a major concern for the film industries at large.

