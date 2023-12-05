'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal's film dips in India; makes over Rs 29 cr

'Sam Bahadur' day 4: Vicky Kaushal's latest film Sam Bahadur saw a fall in its box office collections on Monday. The film saw a massive dip in its collections on Monday as it made around Rs 3.50 crore. Sam Bahadur minted Rs 6.25 crore on its release day, Rs 9 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 10.3 crore on its first Sunday and around Rs 3.50 crore. With this, the film's total collections are estimated to have reached around Rs 29.05 crore as of Monday.

The film had an overall 22.65 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday. Regions that contributed to the film's occupancy across Hindi shows are Pune (44.75 per cent), Mumbai (30 per cent), Chennai (28.25 per cent), Chandigarh (26.75 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (25 per cent), Jaipur (22.75 per cent), and Bengaluru (19.75 per cent).

At the worldwide box office, the film has managed to rake in around Rs 35.50 crore within three days of its release. In terms of overseas collections, the film made around Rs 5.35 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Commenting on the film's box office performance, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X (previously Twitter) that the film would have fared much better had it been a solo release.

"A solo release would've benefitted the film tremendously, since Animal has eroded its business... The weekend numbers would've been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash," Adarsh said in his post on X.

#SamBahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called #Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.55 cr. #India biz.



A solo release… pic.twitter.com/ZutE5fRzSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2023

Sam Bahadur story, cast, ratings, release date

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur focuses on the highs and lows of the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who contributed to India's historic win against Pakistan in the 1971 war. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Edward Sonnenblick and Neeraj Kabi in prominent roles.

The film has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10 and an audience score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Sam Bahadur released in theatres worldwide alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's movie hit by Monday blues; inches closer to Rs 250 cr

Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 25 crore in India against 'Animal' rampage on strong WOM