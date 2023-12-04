'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 25 crore in India against 'Animal' rampage on strong WOM

'Sam Bahadur' box office day 3: Vicky Kaushal's latest film Sam Bahadur has seen a major rise in its box office collections. The film crossed Rs 25 crore in India within the first three days of its release amidst the box office carnage caused by Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Sam Bahadur made Rs 6.25 crore on its release day, Rs 9 crore on day 2 and is estimated to have made around Rs 10.30 crore on its day 3. With this, the film has raked in around Rs 25.55 crore within the first three days. The film had an overall 56.33 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday.

Key contributors to the film's occupancy on Sunday were Pune (87.50 per cent), Mumbai (67 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (60.50 per cent), Bengaluru (59.50 per cent), Chandigarh (57.25 crore), Chennai (51.50 per cent), Jaipur (49.75 per cent), and Kolkata (49 per cent), according to the Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Sam Bahadur reviews

The sudden spurt in Sam Bahadur's box office collection on Sunday can be attributed to the strong word of mouth associated with the film. Moviegoers including Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on Vicky Kaushal for portraying India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw with ease and elan.

"Loved Sam Bahadur. A must watch film for all generations to know the history of our country, and to understand the courage and sacrifices made by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal has acted so well that it feels like Sam Bahadur is right in front of us," Tendulkar said in his review of the film on X (formerly Twitter).

Sam Bahadur vs Animal box office

While Sam Bahadur saw a rise in its collections on Sunday on positive word of mouth, Animal has proven to be an absolute beast a the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-led commercial actioner has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India within just three days of its release. Theatres in Mumbai have also increased Animal's shows on massive demand from Ranbir Kapoor fans and moviegoers alike, as per media reports.

Sam Bahadur story, cast, release date

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his contribution in India's historic victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi and Edward Sonnenblick in prominent roles. Sam Bahadur was released in theatres alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1.

