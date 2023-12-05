'Animal' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's movie hit by Monday blues; inches closer to Rs 250 cr

'Animal' day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal saw the first major drop in its India collections on Monday. The film's collections tumbled by 44.16 per cent on its first Monday at the box office as it made a total of around Rs 39.90 crore in India. Animal made Rs 63.80 crore on its release day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday and around Rs 39.90 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film made a total of roughly Rs 241.43 crore at the box office as of Monday. Despite the drop in its collections on Monday, the film is now cruising towards the Rs 250 crore-mark at the domestic box office. The film had an overall 48.92 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows, followed by its Telugu (33.30 per cent), and Tamil (17.73 per cent) shows, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Moreover, Animal surpassed Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2 as it scored an all-time biggest non-holiday Monday earning for a Hindi film. Animal made around Rs 39.90 crore whereas Gadar 2 made Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday. Animal has done great box office numbers despite an 'adults only' rating, long runtime and its clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Animal worldwide box office collection

At the worldwide box office, Animal has become the number one movie during the past three days. The film even surpassed big-budget Hollywood releases like Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon and Francis Lawrence-directorial The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

While Animal minted $42.1 million worldwide, Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon made around $35.7 million globally. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, on the other hand, collected around $29.4 million worldwide, Variety reported quoting ComScore numbers.

Animal day 5 advance booking

The film sold a total of 4,43,395 tickets for its fifth day and is estimated to have raked in a total gross collection of around Rs 10.22 crore. Of this, the film's Hindi 2D version sold a total of 3,73,185 tickets whereas its Telugu version sold a total of 53,508 tickets. This was followed by the film's Tamil (10,840 tickets), Hindi IMAX 2D (4,266 tickets), Kannada (1,032 tickets) and Malayalam (564 tickets) versions respectively.

States that contributed significantly to Animal's advance booking for day 5 are Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Animal story, cast, release date

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film focuses on a troubled father-son relationship. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Animal was released in theatres worldwide alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1.

