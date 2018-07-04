Sanju Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's movie continues its epic run, makes Rs 167.51 crore

Rajkumar Hirani's latest offering, Sanju, has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. From the looks of it, Sanju would remain the biggest hit of the year till the end as with its collections, it is looking hard for upcoming movies to fill these shoes. Usually on weekdays, collections tend to dip significantly. But with Sanju, although the weekday collections are lesser than on the opening weekend, it is still extremely strong. As mentioned by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Sanju continued its epic run on Monday and Tuesday with Rs 25.35 crore and Rs 22.10 crore, taking its total India business to Rs 167.51 crore. It is now only a matter of time before the movie rakes in Rs 200 crore.

#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN... Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays... Eyes 200 cr+ in Week 1... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: 167.51 cr. India biz... Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

Sanju is also actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani's highest-opening movie till date. Ranbir Kapoor has been looking for a hit for quite some time as he had a series of disappointments with Jagga Jasoos, Besharam and Bombay Velvet all crashed at the box office. Rajkumar Hirani, on the other hand, has only delivered blockbuster hits till date and Sanju follows suit. His highest-opener before Sanju was Aamir Khan-starrer PK that saw Rs 26.63 crore on its first day.

Not only that, Sanju also overtook Baahubali 2's third day box office collection to register the highest single-day collection of any Hindi movie. Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 46.50 crore on its opening Sunday, while Sanju collected Rs 46.71.

Sanju has performed well overseas as well. In Australia, the movie has already crossed the opening weekend business of Dhoom 3, PK, Sultan, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai as well as Baahubali 2. In terms of this year's opening weekend collections in Australia, it is surpassed only by Padmaavat. Meanwhile in Dubai, theatres were open for 24 hours because of the demand.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Bollywood's Baba, Sanjay Dutt. From his drug addiction to the illegal possession of guns case, the movie tries to decode the life of Sanjay Dutt. However, Hirani has been criticised for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's actions and Sanju has been called a propaganda movie.

Nonetheless, Ranbir Kapoor has been unanimously praised for his performance, most calling it the highlight of the movie. Some critics have even mentioned that Sanju is Ranbir Kapoor's finest performance in his 10-years-long career. Masaan and Raazi star, Vicky Kaushal, has also been unanimously praised for his performance.

Sanju has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani and Mahesh Manjrekar.