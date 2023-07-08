'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection day 9: Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 2.7 cr

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer rom-com Satyaprem Ki Katha has been losing ground in the weekdays now. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, bringing its total domestic collections to about Rs 56 crore.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day, Rs 7 crore on its first Friday, Rs 10.10 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 12.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 4.21 crore on its first Monday, Rs 4.05 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 3.85 crore on its first Wednesday and about Rs 2.70 crore on July 6.

It had an overall occupancy of 12.14 per cent in theatres on July 7, as per Sacnilk.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened in theatres across the country on June 29. It marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is centered on Satyaprem aka Sattu who is a jobless man and hopes to get married to Katha, the daughter of a well-known businessman.

The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania in supporting roles.

Satyaprem ki Katha opened up to good response from the audiences and trade experts. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film three-and-a-half star rating and a one-word review of wonderful. He also said that Satyaprem Ki Katha is a progressive film and the viewers carry home the message. He further says that the only issues with the film are the excessive use of songs in the first half and the length of the film.

Meanwhile, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted that Satyaprem Ki Katha is the most mature and hard-hitting romantic film to come out of Bollywood in the recent years. Kadel also backed Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for their performances as Sattu and Katha.

