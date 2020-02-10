scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Shikara box office collection: Vidhu Vinod Chopra film makes Rs 3.05 crore in two days

Shikara BO collection: The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed political drama based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has received a lukewarm response at the ticket window. The movie has made a total of Rs 3.05 crore till now. Here's for more

Shikara motion poster Shikara motion poster

Shikara seems to have received lukewarm response at the ticket window, collecting Rs 3.05 crore since its release so far. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs 1.2 crore on its release day and Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday. The film's Sunday numbers are yet to be out.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film is based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the spiral of violence and religious extremism that struck Kashmir in the decade. The Fox Star Studios bankrolled political drama, based on the book 'Our Moon has Blood Clots' by Rahul Pandita, stars first timers Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles. Aadil Khan and Sadia play a married couple, Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti Dhar.

It was widely reported that Shikara would fare average at the ticket window beacuse of its genre and its starcast featuring newcomers but numbers are expected to dip further during the week. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film has also been mired in conspiracy as some Kashmiri Pandits have accused the director of failing to portray what really transpired in Kashmir.

Political analyst Anand Ranganathan took to Twitter to state the movie was 'a soppy, largely mediocre love story that glosses over the Kashmiri Hindu genocide'.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said he found Shikara 'misleading' and gave it a rating of 1 star. He said audience should wait for Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir files to see the actual reality.

Also read: Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn film continues its winning streak; earns Rs 260.67 crore so far

Also read: Malang box office collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur's film holds well on its second day

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos