Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn film continues its winning streak; earns Rs 260.67 crore so far

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has maintained its stronghold at the box office singlehandedly since its release on January 10, 2020. The Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji is continuing its stride at the box office almost a month after its release. The film's total collection stands at Rs 260.67 crore so far.

Tanhaji, which is also Devgn's 100th film has emerged as the biggest Hindi film in the Mumbai circuit after the South Indian blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion. The Om Raut directed period drama minted approximately Rs 130 crores in Mumbai.

The period drama based on the 1671 battle to capture the Kondhana fort has also performed exceptionally well overseas. According to Bollywood Hungama, Tanhaji minted Rs 342.9 crore worldwide.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel also went onto call Tanhaji a 'blockbuster' in one of his tweets. Tanhaji can safely be called the most successful period drama after the Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat. Padmaavat raked in a total of Rs 302.15 crore, followed by the Ajay Devgn Kajol-starrer Tanhaji at Rs 260.67 crore.

Tanhaji successfully managed to emerge as the single biggest blockbuster of January 2020. The period drama reduced the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga to duds at the ticket window.

The film also clashed with the Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D and the Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

Tanhaji has been successful in giving these new releases a run for their money as the Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor-starrer dance film Street Dancer 3D is struggling to meet the Rs 80-crore mark in its second week. Jawaani Jaaneman has raked in Rs 20.21 crore so far.

