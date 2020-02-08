Shikara Box Office Day 1: Earned around Rs 75 lakh on day 1

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial film Shikara has performed below-expectation on its Day 1 at the box office. According to Box Office India, the film has minted roughly Rs 75 lakh on its opening day.

However, film analyst Sumit Kadel had predicted, Shikara would gross between Rs 1 to 1.5 crore on Day 1. The film just like the Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' is dependent on word of mouth for its success, according to Box Office India.

My opening day box office expectations from tomorrow releases- #Malang- 3.5-4.5 cr#Shikara - 1-1.5 cr #Hacked- 5-10 lakhs Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 6, 2020

Shikara released on February 7 alongside the T-Series backed 'Malang' and Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked'. The trailer of the film featured a glimpse of a newlywed couple, Shiv Kumar Dhar (Aadil Khan) and Shanti Dhar (Sadia) who are forced to flee their homeland and start a new life at a camp in Jammu. The trailer was widely appreciated by the audience and has garnered around 33 million views since it was released on YouTube.

The film stars newcomers like Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles. Aadil Khan was a radio jockey before making his foray into films, according to media reports. The film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s has its roots in the book 'Our Moon has Blood Clots' by Rahul Pandita.

