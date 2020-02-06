Malang box office prediction: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film expected to earn around Rs 22-25 crore

Malang box office prediction: The T-series backed romantic action thriller Malang is likely to earn around Rs 22-25 crore at the box office. The trailer and music of the Mohit Suri directed film have been a hit with the audience. People are also appreciating Anil Kapoor's look as Anjaney Agashe in the trailer.

Several critics have also given a positive review to Malang. The main strength of the film, according to critics is the depth in its characters and plot twists. Critics have appreciated Disha Patani's portrayal of Sara in the trailer.

The film can do well as it is slated to release alongside the political drama Shikara directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The audience who wants to be entertained on a weekend and doesn't want to think much while watching a movie is likely to find Malang interesting.

Malang story: Malang is a romantic action thriller focused on the dramatic turn of events in the lives of two youngsters after which they are forced to cross paths with two police officers and stars A-listers such as Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu in lead roles. Apart from actors like Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film also stars actors such as Vatsal Sheth, Amruta Khanvilkar, Elli Avram and Shaad Randhawa in important roles.

