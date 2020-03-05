Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 57 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is steady at the box office in its second week. The film has managed to collect Rs 57 crore (approx) in thirteen days.

Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of his 2017-release 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', in which the actor was paired with Bhumi Pednekar. In Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, the national-award winning actor has been paired with Jitendra Kumar.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is doing well in Mumbai where it raked in Rs 14 crore (approx) till now. In other states like Delhi and East Punjab, the film has grossed Rs 9.55 crore and Rs 4.45 crore, respectively.

The film is competing with Taapsee Pannu's Thappad at the box office. Thappad has minted roughly Rs 21 crore, in its first-six days.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan amassed Rs 32.66 crore in its first weekend and Rs 9.39 crore in its second weekend. In its first week, the film earned Rs 44.84 crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells the story of a gay man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) and his partner (played by Jitendra Kumar), who have trouble convincing the latter's parents of their relationship. In the film, veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Singh play the role of Jitendra Kumar's parents.

Also read: Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu's film crosses Rs 20 crore mark

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana's film fares well in second week