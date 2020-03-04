Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana's film fares well in second week

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has shown steady performance. Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film has earned Rs 56 crore in India and Rs 75.14 crore worldwide so far.

The film earned Rs 9.55 crore on opening day in India. On the second day, it collected Rs 11.08 crore. On the third day, it raked in Rs 12.03 crore, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 32.66 crore. In the second weekend, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan minted Rs 9.39 crore.

The film was released alongside Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship on February 21. The latter's box office earnings have remained dismal at Rs 28.48 crore as of March 1.

On February 28, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan faced competition from Taapsee Pannu's Thappad. Thappad has amassed Rs 18 crore in five days.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells the story of a gay man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) and his partner (played by Jitendra Kumar), who have trouble convincing the latter's parents of their relationship. In the film, veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Singh play the role of Jitendra Kumar's parents.

Also read: Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan crosses Rs 75-crore mark in 11 days

Also read: Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan earns over Rs 50 crore in 10 days