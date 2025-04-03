'Sikandar' box office collection day 4: Salman Khan's film likely to cross ₹100 crore by Friday, leaked print reveals KEY scenes

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest Eid release Sikandar has failed to impress the critics and moviegoers alike ever since its release. The film saw a fall of 50 per cent in its daily box office collections on Wednesday.

Sikandar raked in ₹26 crore on its opening day, ₹29 crore on its first Monday, ₹19.5 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹9.75 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film's total collections stand at ₹84.25 crore as of Wednesday at the India box office.

Related Articles

The film had an overall occupancy of 12.08 per cent across its Hindi shows on Wednesday. With this, the film is likely to cross the ₹100 crore milestone at the domestic box office by Friday or Saturday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The drop in collections was expected due to the poor word of mouth, its release after the weekend, and leaked version being available online a day before theatrical release.

Moreover, the film's leaked HD print reveals important scenes and extended interval block. The scenes featured in the HD print are not a part of the final cut and even the background score is raw.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the print features the scene following Rashmika Mandanna's death in the film.

"After Saisri’s (Rashmika Mandanna) death, Sikandar meets her lawyer friends; this is when he learns that she aspired to be a lawyer. There’s a scene where medical students meet Sikandar in Dharavi and inform him about the pollution woes," an industry insider told the portal.

In the same sequence, a flashback scene is shown wherein a man falls to the ground due to his lung condition. The explanation behind the events is longer in the pirated version and gives a better idea of the reason behind the occurrence of the events in the film, he added.

He even said that there is a scene of Kajal Aggarwal's character Vaidehi killing herself in the HD print version.

Another industry insider told the portal that Iulia Vantur has not sung Lag Ja Gale and that the original song from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi has been retained in the leaked version.

He added the pirated version does not feature Salman Khan singing Ajeeb Dastaan and the bit was added when the run time was voluntarily cut down. "This means that the leak could be an insider job and that it probably happened after the film was passed by the CBFC," the insider claimed.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film focuses on an individual who fights against corruption, challenges the status quo, and fights for the rights of common people. Besides Salman Khan, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Anjini Dhawan in significant roles.