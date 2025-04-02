'Sikandar' box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film down 32% post Eid, shows cancelled in cinemas across India

Salman Khan's latest Eid release Sikandar has failed to impress the audiences and critics alike. The film saw a massive fall in its India box office collections post Eid.

Sikandar made ₹26 crore on its opening day, ₹29 crore on its second day, and around ₹19.5 crore on its third day. With this, the film's total box office collection reached ₹74.5 crore as of its first Tuesday.

The film's Hindi shows saw an overall occupancy of 19.42 per cent on its third day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Sikandar's morning shows had an overall occupancy of 6.87 per cent whereas its afternoon shows saw an occupancy of 18.91 per cent.

The film's evening and night shows had an overall occupancy of 25.99 per cent and 25.89 per cent, respectively. Sikandar's situation doesn't seem to be improving any time soon since many theatres across India have begun reducing its shows and replace them with much more successful releases.

The shows of the film were cancelled across several cinema chains in Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and other parts of the country due to no audience, Bollywood Hungama reported citing various film distributors.

Theatres replaced the shows of Sikandar with Gujarati films such as All The Best Pandya and Umbarro and even Mohanlal's latest film L2 Empuraan. In Inox Raghuleela in Mumbai's Kandivali, Sikandar's 5:30 pm show has been replaced with Umbarro instead.

On April 1, the film's 9:30 pm show was replaced with All The Best Pandya. In Cinepolis Seawoods and PVR Orion Mall, the 9:40 pm and 5:30 pm shows of Sikandar were replaced with L2 Empuraan. In South Mumbai's Inox Nariman Point and Metro Inox, John Abraham-led The Diplomat will be played at 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm instead of Sikandar.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar focuses on an individual who challenges a corrupt system and advocates for the rights of ordinary citizens after a personal tragedy.

Besides Salman Khan, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on March 30.