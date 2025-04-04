scorecardresearch
'Sikandar' box office collection day 5: Salman Khan's film sees fall in daily biz. Superstar's fans say, 'Please take a break'

The film has had a rough patch at the box office ever since the Eid frenzy fizzled out. 

Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar has been unable to live up to its hype at the box office, with fans, moviegoers and critics both panning the film ruthlessly. The film has had a rough patch at the box office ever since the Eid frenzy fizzled out. 

The film saw a fall of 41.03 per cent in its daily box office collections on Thursday, after a 50 per cent fall in its daily numbers on Wednesday.

Sikandar made ₹26 crore on its opening day, ₹29 crore on its first Monday, ₹19.5 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹9.75 crore on its first Wednesday, and around ₹5.75 crore on its first Thursday. 

With this, the film's total collection stands at ₹90 crore as of its first week at the India box office. The film had an overall occupancy of 8.24 per cent across all its shows on Thursday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Sikandar's morning shows logged an occupancy of 4.74 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an 8.17 per cent occupancy. The film's evening and night shows logged an occupancy of 9.35 per cent and 10.68 per cent, respectively. 

Due to this, theatres across Mumbai have replaced Sikandar's shows with mroe profitable titles such as Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, John Abraham's The Diplomat, and popular Gujarati film releases.

The film's dismal run at the box office has left his fans irate. This debacle brought into focus Salman Khan's previous films that have failed to impress --- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Tubelight

Fans said that they don't want to expect anything from the actor, with some of them even appealing the actor to take a break.

"@BeingSalmanKhan sir please take a break go on vacation with ur family take rest work on urself fix ur schedule take enough sleep And make film for ur audience know what ur audience really want..plz know ur potential SULTAN comeback hard!!We're with u (sic)," a user commented. 

"I thought KBKJ would be his worst work.. but what I saw yesterday is something I'd never wanna see again. I am just praying for complete detachment, I don't want to expect anything from his movies because it hurts every time (sic)," a second user noted. 

"Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan know your real worth, only you have such loyal fans, who celebrate even your worst content - oriented movies. please, make a solid comeback with Solid movie (sic)," a third user wrote. 

Published on: Apr 04, 2025, 8:17 AM IST
