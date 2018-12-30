Simmba Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's movie is off to a great start

Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is working its magic at the international box office. Simmba has had an impressive start and made a collection of $1.884 million in the overseas box office on its very first day. Rohit Shetty's action movie had also made a collection of Rs 20.72 crore at the domestic box office, which makes its total worldwide collection of over Rs 33 crore on its opening day.

Trade experts suggest that Simmba's collections may show growth on its second-day collections and is expected to earn more than Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office alone. Simmba has managed to earn $372k and $520k on Thursday and Friday respectively in UAE and GCC. Simmba has grossed $488k in the USA and Canada, $144k in Australia and Fiji and $87k in the United Kingdom.

#Simmba takes an impressive start Overseas... Collects $ 1.884 mn [ 13.14 cr]… Key markets: USA-Canada: $ 488k UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k UK: $ 87k Australia + Fiji: $ 144k RoW: $ 273k - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018

#Simmba is on today (Saturday) at the box office. Mumbai-Gujarat-Delhi-NCR these major circuits are performing on HIGH levels. Dont be surprised if Simmba mints over 30 cr nett today. 26 cr is a given though. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 29, 2018

Ranveer Singh's Simmba has also become his highest grossing opening movie of all time. This record was previously held by Ranveer-Deepika and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat, which was released in January this year that earned Rs 19 crore on its opening day. Ranveer Singh's previous big opening movies are 2014's Gunday, which collected Rs 16.12 crore, 2013's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela which earned Rs 16 crore and 2015's Bajirao Mastani which minted Rs 12.80 crore on their respective days of release.

Ranveer Singh, about Simmba's first-day collection, said, "It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artist, I have always tried to experiment, and I am happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen," as reported in the Indian Express.

2018 has been an incredible year for Ranveer Singh who gave two of the biggest films of his career so far.

Simmba is an official remake of the Telugu film Temper. The movie narrates the story of a dishonest cop, Sangram Bhalerao (played by Ranveer), who falls in love with Shagun (played by Sara Ali Khan). Sangram's life is suddenly changed when a 19-year-old medical student Aakruti Dave, who he considers as his younger sister, gets raped and murdered.

Simmba was marketed as the spin-off of Ajay Devgn's Singham. Ajay Devgn plays the character of Bajirao Singham, along with Ranveer Singh's Sangram Bhalerao. Simmba was released on December 28 and is Sara's second movie after Kedarnath.

Simmba is produced under the banner of Rohit Shetty's Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer, Simmba's star cast includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and the lead actors of Golmaal series Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi in cameo appearances.

(Edited By @ViekDubey)

