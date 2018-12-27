Simmba Box Office Prediction: Ranveer Singh's movie likely to push Shah Rukh Khan's Zero out of theatres

It has not been a great year for big-budget movies starring A-listers, but Simmba is touted to change all that. Simmba, according to trade analysts, has all the makings of a sure-shot Bollywood blockbuster. For instance, take the lead actor, Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most sought-after stars currently. Then there is the newcomer Sara Ali Khan, who has been winning hearts with her off-screen persona. To top that, there is Rohit Shetty, who has the highest number of Rs 100-crore movies to his name. Simmba's soundtrack, especially the remix of 90s hit Aankh Maare, has also managed to attract the right kind of attention.

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is also the last big release of the year. After the dismal performances of Salman Khan's Race 3, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, moviegoers will be looking forward to a masala movie. And who makes better masala movies, complete with flying cars and all, than Rohit Shetty?

Additionally, Shetty's lucky charm, Ajay Devgn is also making an appearance in Simmba and reprising the role of everyone's favourite inspector, Singham.

Ranveer Singh, who is in fine form after his previous big release and superhit Padmaavat, is likely to recreate his charm on the screen. It must also be added that Ranveer Singh appeared in the last three consecutive blockbusters directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. So, perhaps like Bhansali-Singh, Shetty-Singh could be the next superhit duo.

To add to this, Sara Ali Khan who has been the talk of the town after her debut in Kedarnath is the female lead in Simmba. Going from previous Shetty movies, the female lead may not have much to do but Khan has already caught everyone's attention.

Moreover, Shetty seems to be tugging the right strings with the plot that appears to be a fine blend of action, drama, romance as well as comedy. The filmmakers have also been driving the film's promotions in the right direction.

According to trade analysts, factoring in all the different aspects working in its favour, Simmba is likely to earn Rs 25 crore on the opening day. Simmba is releasing across 3,500 screens in the country and is likely to push Shah Rukh Khan's underperforming Zero out of the theatres. Analysts are expecting Simmba to make it to Rs 100 crore in only four days.

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya and Vijay Patkar. Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi appear in cameo roles. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Production is pumping in the moolah for Simmba, also features in the hit song, Aankh Marey.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: Stree, Badhaai Ho, Raazi: Why 2018 was a year of small-budget Bollywood movies