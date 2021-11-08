'Sooryavanshi' box office Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer rakes in great moolah; crosses Rs 50 cr in domestic collections

Akshay Kumar-starrer action flick Sooryavanshi has crossed Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. It had a collection of Rs 26.29 crore on the opening day and raked in Rs 23.85 crore on Saturday.

Major contributors in Sooryavanshi’s impressive box office numbers were markets like Mumbai (Rs 9.88 crore), Delhi-UP (Rs 5.58 crore) and East Punjab (Rs 1.81 crore) and multiplex chains like PVR (Rs 14.85 crore), INOX (Rs 12.16 crore) and Cinepolis (Rs 5.45 crore).

The Rohit Shetty directorial not only fared great at the domestic box office but also went on to make great bucks in the overseas market and has crossed Rs 75 crore mark worldwide, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

"#Sooryavanshi WW BO- CROSSES 75 cr mark India nett Day 1- Rs 26.38 crore, Day-2 crore. India gross Day 1- Rs 31.40 crore, Day 2- Rs 29.16 crore. Overaseas Day 1- Rs 8.10 crore, Day 2- Rs 8.58 crore. Total WW gross- Rs 77.24 crore," Vijayabalan tweeted.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the action flick a 4.5 star rating and said that “Rohit Shetty gets it right again” while calling it a sure-shot smash hit. “Akshay Kumar returns to the action genre with Sooryavanshi…. He indulges in fistcuffs, spews fire and venom, pumps bullets, vanquishes the villain and romances Katrina Kaif… Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s presence is sone pe suhaga, a master stroke,” he added.

#AkshayKumar returns to the action genre with #Sooryavanshi 🔥🔥🔥… He indulges in fisticuffs, spews fire and venom, pumps bullets, vanquishes the villain and romances #KatrinaKaif… #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh’s presence is sone pe suhaaga, a master stroke. #SooryavanshiReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2021

Theatre owners and trade pundits are thrilled at the audience response garnered by the film and believe cinemas will bounce back to normalcy soon. “Gaiety, Galaxy and at another single theatre in Bandra all the shows are full, people are very much enjoying the movie. Even at Maratha Mandir, the show is full. We further hope that Maharashtra government will permit 100 per cent capacity as audiences are coming to theatres with safety precautions and we too are following all the necessary guidelines,” executive director of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Manoj Desai told PTI.

“The hopes of entire industry were pinned on Sooryavanshi. It was poised to open big because of the stardom, franchise value, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s brand value and Diwali date, however, content is also important for it to run long. The film is quite entertaining and hopefully, it should open well,” trade pundit Himesh Mankad told the news agency.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014) and Simmba (2018). The film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. After Singham and Singham Returns, Singh carried the legacy with his performance in Simmba and now Akshay features as a nonsense cop with Katrina Kaif.

The film is bankrolled jointly by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. It is distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

