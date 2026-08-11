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'Spider-Man' Box Office Day 13: 'Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India; swings past 'Avatar'

'Spider-Man' Box Office Day 13: 'Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India; swings past 'Avatar'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection: The combination of nostalgia, Marvel fandom and the promise of another big-screen Spider-Man adventure appears to have created the perfect box-office storm

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  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 9:58 AM IST
'Spider-Man' Box Office Day 13: 'Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India; swings past 'Avatar'Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially become the highest-earning Hollywood movie in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially become the highest-earning Hollywood movie in India, and the numbers are seriously wild. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has crossed the ₹500 crore gross mark in India, taking down the long-standing record held by Avatar: The Way of Water.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded around ₹506.18 crore in India gross, while its India net collection stands at approximately ₹423.26 crore by Day 13, according to Sacnilk. Basically, Peter Parker is no longer just swinging between skyscrapers, he's swinging straight to the top of India's Hollywood box-office charts.

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From ₹60 crore opening to ₹500 crore milestone

The film opened in Indian cinemas on July 30 and wasted absolutely no time showing its box-office power. Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with around ₹60.60 crore on Day 1, before jumping to ₹70.25 crore on Saturday and ₹77.75 crore on Sunday.

MUST READ | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Collection Day 12: Marvel film nears ₹500 crore gross in India

The first week was already massive, with the film collecting around ₹334.75 crore in India net. And the second weekend proved that the Spider-Man hype wasn't slowing down. The film collected approximately ₹15 crore on Day 9, followed by ₹31 crore on Saturday and ₹34.70 crore on Sunday. Even after entering its second week, audiences continued showing up for the latest chapter of Peter Parker's story.

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Spider-Man vs Avatar

The biggest flex came when Spider-Man: Brand New Day overtook Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Avatar: The Way of Water had previously ruled the Indian box office with a lifetime gross of around ₹477.50 crore. Spider-Man has now not only crossed that number but also pushed beyond the ₹500 crore milestone.

DON'T MISS | Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 11: Tom Holland film crosses ₹458 crore in India, eyes new Hollywood record

Tom Holland's Peter Parker 

A major reason behind the film's blockbuster run is the continued popularity of Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Since his debut as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland's version of the character has built a massive fan following across India. The combination of nostalgia, Marvel fandom and the promise of another big-screen Spider-Man adventure appears to have created the perfect box-office storm.

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Language-wise numbers 

The English version has contributed around ₹232.13 crore, while the Hindi version has added approximately ₹151.73 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions have also chipped in around ₹22.60 crore and ₹16 crore, respectively. By Day 13, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was still playing across 1,805 shows in India. Sacnilk's live tracker had recorded additional collections during the day, with the final figure expected to change as more data comes in.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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