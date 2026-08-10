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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Collection Day 12: Marvel film nears ₹500 crore gross in India

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Collection Day 12: Marvel film nears ₹500 crore gross in India

The superhero movie has slowed down during the second Monday, as expected, but its overall box office run remains impressive

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 10:06 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Collection Day 12: Marvel film nears ₹500 crore gross in IndiaIt is the fourth Hollywood film in 2026 to enter the billion-dollar club after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is clearly not ready to leave the box office yet! Tom Holland’s latest web-slinging adventure is continuing its strong run in India and is now just a few crores away from smashing the ₹500 crore gross milestone.

According to Sacnilk, the Marvel movie has collected around ₹497.09 crore gross and ₹415.64 crore net in India after 12 days. With its second-week run still going strong, crossing the ₹500 crore gross mark looks like a matter of time.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day 

The superhero movie has slowed down during the second Monday, as expected, but its overall box office run remains impressive. The film has so far earned around ₹0.06 crore net on Day 12, with the day's final numbers yet to be updated. The movie had a massive second weekend. It earned ₹15 crore on Friday, followed by ₹31 crore on Saturday and a solid ₹34.70 crore on Sunday.

First Week Was Absolutely Wild

The film opened in India with an impressive ₹60.60 crore on Day 1. It then picked up momentum over the weekend, collecting ₹49.35 crore on Friday, ₹70.25 crore on Saturday and a huge ₹77.75 crore on Sunday. By the end of its first week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had already collected around ₹334.75 crore net in India. And the second week hasn't exactly been a flop either.

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₹500 Crore Gross Is Almost Here

With India's gross sitting at ₹496.93 crore, the film is literally knocking on the door of the ₹500 crore club.

The English version remains the biggest contributor, with around ₹228.04 crore net, while the Hindi version has added approximately ₹148.67 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed around ₹22.20 crore and ₹15.80 crore, respectively.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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