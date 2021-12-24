Spider-Man No Way Home box office: Tom Holland film rakes in Rs 139.57 cr

Tom Holland-starrer action flick Spider-Man: No Way Home has collected Rs 139.57 crore so far. The film raked in Rs 32.67 crore on the release date, Rs 20.37 on last Friday, Rs 26.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 29.23 crore on Sunday, Rs 12.10 crore on Monday, Rs 10.40 crore on Tuesday and Rs 8.70 crore on Wednesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Saturday.

#SpiderMan continues its triumphant gallop… Stays strong on weekdays… All eyes on Week 2, when it faces #83TheFilm and #Matrix… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.40 cr, Wed 8.70 cr. Total: ₹ 139.57 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZandHaqXp8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2021

A lion’s share of this box office collection came from multiplex chains like PVR (Rs 8.01 crore), INOX (Rs 5.64 crore) and Cinepolis (Rs 3.43 crore). On the circuit front, top territories are Mumbai (Rs 6.70 crore), Delhi-UP (Rs 5.45 crore), Nizam-AP (Rs 5.10 crore), Mysore (Rs 2.70 crore), East Punjab (Rs 1.95 crore), West Bengal (Rs 1.35 crore) and CP (Rs 1.20 crore).

The latest Marvel film was released on December 16 across 3,264 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. Spider-Man: No Way Home has released in more screens compared to Avengers Infinity War (2018) and Avengers Endgame (2019). Avengers Infinity War got ~2,000 screens and Avengers Endgame was released on 2,845 screens.

The film, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy Hogan” and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. It also stars like Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Tony Revolori and Benedict Wong.

