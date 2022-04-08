SS Rajamouli’s RRR inches closer to Rs 1000 cr-mark, becomes third-biggest Indian film

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer pan-India movie RRR has been breaking box office records left, right and centre since it hit cinemas on March 25. In its second week, the film has approached the Rs 1000-crore mark and is likely to cross it over the next weekend, trade analysts predict.

With this, the mega fanastical movie would be the third film in the history of Indian cinema to achieve this feat. RRR is also the first film ever to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark in the Nizam area of Telangana, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Director SS Rajamouli's epic was finally released in theatres on March 25 after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The epic period action drama film also stars Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. RRR has received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film is also performing exceptionally well. RRR in Hindi has grossed Rs 208.59 crore at the domestic box office, according to analyst Taran Adarsh. The film managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in just 13 days.

RRR inches closer to Rs 1000 crore at worldwide box office

According to Vijayabalan, the film collected Rs 14.58 crore at the worldwide box office on Thursday. RRR's all-time worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 969.24 crore. The film had collected Rs 709.36 crore in its first week of release.

#RRR WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 17.61 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 15.25 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 14.58 cr

Total - ₹ 969.24 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 8, 2022

RRR has now surpassed the lifetime gross of Secret Superstar, Rs 966.86 crore, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Rs 969.06 crore. With this, it has emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

#RRR with ₹969.24 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] lifetime figure to become the 3rd HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 8, 2022

Only Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with lifetime grosses of Rs 2,024 crore and Rs 1,810 crore respectively now stand ahead of RRR.

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of real-life freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In the film, Ram Charan portrays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem.

The film is reported to be one of the most expensive films made in India with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It has been produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles.

