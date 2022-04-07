RRR Hindi breaks another record, past Rs 200 cr mark in India

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is proving to be a juggernaut at the box office, performing exceptionally well across the globe.

The Hindi version of the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India on April 6 and is still going strong. RRR is the second film to accomplish this milestone in the post-pandemic era, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Earlier, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise earned more than Rs 100 crore in the North belt.

RRR Hindi past Rs 200 mark in India

A war drama, RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The movie was released in theatres on March 25 in multiple languages. RRR had a thunderous opening at the box office and raked in Rs 257 crore worldwide.

The Hindi version of the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India in just 13 days, achieving a new milestone. RRR is the second movie to achieve this feat in the post-pandemic era.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#RRR Hindi has crossed Rs 200 Cr Nett at the All-India Box office. (sic)."

Taran Adarsh posted on April 6, "#RRR is steady on weekdays... Will cross Rs 200 cr today [second Wed]... An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: Rs 198.09 cr. #India biz (sic)."

RRR Sequel in the making?

Jr NTR, in an interview to Variety, revealed that he expected the movie to be a blockbuster. He added that he is happy to be part of the RRR franchise. The actor also hinted at a possible sequel to the film.

"I've used the word franchise thinking, hoping that there would be another world of 'RRR' again. Sometimes you just hope and you say a few words hoping it would happen, it will happen. It's just a way of positive thinking, wanting for more," Jr NTR said.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is made on a colossal budget of Rs 450 crore. The war drama features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris in key roles.