RRR box office: Rajamouli film inches closer to Rs 200 cr-mark at domestic BO 

The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus RRR is inching closer towards the Rs 200 crore-mark on the domestic box office. The film made total Rs 184.59 crore at the domestic box office as on Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Ram Charan and Junior NTR-starrer raked in Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, Rs 18 crore on Saturday and Rs 20. 50 crore on Sunday.

Adarsh also noted that RRR is Junior NTR and Ram Charan’s first Rs 200 crore grosser in the Hindi belt. He tweeted, “RRR is SUPER-SOLID… Will cross Rs 200 crore on Tuesday [Day 12]… TKF and RRR, two Rs 200 crore films in March, incredible indeed… Also, Junior NTR and Ram Charan’s first Rs 200 crore earner [Hindi]… [Week 2] Friday 13.50 crore, Saturday 18 crore, Sunday 20.50 crore. Total: Rs 184.59 crore. India business”

Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce and Industry drew a comparison with the Telugu blockbuster RRR’s streak at the box office while commenting on India’s all-time high exports in FY2021-22. He said, “I have learnt that RRR movie is perhaps country’s biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crores. Likewise, I feel India’s economy is also breaking record after record.”

About RRR

RRR, also known as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in English, is set in 1920s. The latest Rajamouli-directorial charts the formative years of freedom fighters – Komaram Bheem (played by Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan). The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthikirani.

