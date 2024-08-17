Stree 2 box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 100-crore mark

Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, as announced by the makers on Saturday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel to the 2018 hit Stree was released in theatres nationwide on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The film made an impressive Rs 76.5 crore gross on its opening day.

Maddock Films, the production banner led by Dinesh Vijan, shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the movie has grossed Rs 118 crore in just two days. The film’s net collection in India stands at Rs 100.1 crore.

“Unstoppable Entertainer! Stree 2 smashes into the 100 CR club on Day 2. Thank you, audience, for making #Stree2 a historic phenomenon!” the company wrote in the caption.

Stree 2 outperformed its competitors released on the same day, including Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Khel Khel Mein managed Rs 1.9 crore on its second day, bringing its total to Rs 6.95 crore, while Vedaa saw a significant drop, earning Rs 1.6 crore, with a total of Rs 7.9 crore.

Despite the competition from other regional films like Double iSmart (Telugu), Thangalaan (Tamil), and Mr Bachchan (Telugu), Stree 2 has maintained its dominance.

With the extended weekend, including the holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Stree 2 is poised for a historic opening weekend collection. The film’s strong performance has already surpassed last year’s Independence Day release Gadar 2, which earned Rs 83.18 crore in its first two days.

Stree 2 is part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which began with Stree in 2018 and has since expanded to include films like Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya.