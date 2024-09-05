'Stree 2' box office collection day 21: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film makes Rs 520 crore in India, eyes Gadar 2's lifetime biz

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has emerged to be the box office star of 2024. The film has had strong weekdays, especially in its third week so far. In its first week, the film made Rs 307.80 crore. It further went onto rake in Rs 145.80 crore in its second week.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film made Rs 9.25 crore on its third Friday, Rs 17.40 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 22.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 7.05 crore on its third Monday, Rs 5.65 crore on its third Tuesday and Rs 5.68 crore on its third Wednesday.

With this, the film raked in Rs 520.73 crore in its total India box office collections. "The open run - with no major release/s - is also proving to be an advantage," as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With this, Stree 2 will soon cross the lifetime India box office collections of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 raked in Rs 525.45 crore in terms of its lifetime India box office collections. Not only this, Stree 2 has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema in 2024 considering return on investment.

The film, which was made on a budget of around Rs 75 crore, will have a distributor share of Rs 250-280 crore from India alone. Earnings from overseas box office and non-theatrical revenues will be a bonus, as per film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the film focuses on Vicky and his group of friends, including a mysterious woman, and their efforts to rid Chanderi from Sarkata's terror. Stree 2 is the official sequel of Stree, the 2018 blockbuster which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunil Kumar in pivotal roles. Stree 2 released in theatres worldwide on August 15 this year along with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa.