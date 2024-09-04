'Stree 2' box office collection day 20: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film makes Rs 515 crore, crosses Baahubali 2's lifetime biz

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 has maintained its stride at the domestic box office ever since it first hit the theatres. The film witnessed slight dip on its third Tuesday compared to the previous day.

Rajkummar Rao's latest film made Rs 307.80 crore in its first week and Rs 145.80 crore in its second week.

The horror comedy flick further made Rs 9.25 crore on its third Friday, Rs 17.40 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 22.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 7.05 crore on its third Monday, and Rs 5.65 crore on its third Tuesday.

With this, Stree 2 raked in a total of Rs 515.05 crore in terms of India box office collections.

Within 20 days of its release, Stree 2 has crossed Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion's Hindi version in terms of lifetime domestic box office collections. Baahubali 2's Hindi version made a total of Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime run at the box office.

Commenting on the film's box office success, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "Going forward, the absence of new releases/strong competition in the marketplace is expected to give it an additional boost, making its journey towards the Rs 600 crore milestone available."

Stree 2 might see some added boost in its collections as the Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, might not release at national multiplex chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj Cinemas, as per media reports.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the film focuses on ladies tailor Vicky and his group of friends who take untiring efforts to rid Chanderi of Sarkata's terror. Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunil Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia in cameo appearances. Stree 2 was an Independence Day 2024 release alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.