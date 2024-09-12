Stree 2 box office collection Day 28: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer just Rs 46 cr away from making history

Stree 2 is now just ₹46 crore away from making history at the box office, as it trails the Hindi net collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the current highest-grossing Bollywood film. After 28 days of release, the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer has maintained a steady run, inching closer to the record, with its total domestic collection standing at ₹536 crore.

As Stree 2 continues to hold steady at the box office, the film is on the brink of making history by surpassing this major milestone, solidifying its place among the top-grossing Bollywood films.

According to Sacnilk, Stree 2 earned ₹3 crore on Wednesday, mirroring its Monday and Tuesday collections. The film is expected to follow the same trend on Thursday before seeing an uptick over the weekend. Directed by Amar Kaushik, and also featuring Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, the horror-comedy has seen strong and consistent performance, showing no signs of slowing down.

With no major competition at the box office, Stree 2 is poised to surpass Jawan's Hindi net total of ₹582 crore by next week. Although Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders will release on Friday, the Hansal Mehta-directed thriller isn’t expected to disrupt Stree 2's ongoing box office momentum. Globally, the film has already crossed ₹760 crore and is projected to end its run around ₹830 crore.

While Stree 2 may not reach the worldwide box office heights of Jawan (₹1100 crore) or Pathaan (₹1050 crore), it stands out as the most profitable, being made on a modest budget of ₹130 crore.

At the recent IIFA 2024 press conference in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan took a moment to praise Abhishek Banerjee for his performance in Stree 2.

Abhishek, who will be hosting IIFA Rocks alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, was visibly in awe of Shah Rukh during the event. When SRK took the stage, he acknowledged Abhishek’s admiration, saying, “Abhishek, it is so wonderful to see you after seeing your wonderful film (Stree 2). I have been wanting to call you.”

SRK also humorously remarked on his long-awaited return to IIFA, joking, “They have called me just once before. Now they invited me after a decade. I would have always loved to come, but unfortunately, IIFA was hosted at the times when I was shooting.”

