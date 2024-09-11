'Stree 2' box office collection day 27: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film rock solid on 4th Tuesday, crosses Animal's lifetime biz

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 has maintained its momentum at the box office ever since its release, leaving trade pundits and audiences wowed. The film has been rock solid at the ticket counters on its fourth Tuesday, maintaining more or less the same levels as Monday.

Related Articles

The latest Shraddha Kapoor film raked in Rs 307.80 crore in its opening week, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, and Rs 72.83 crore in its third week.

The film further raked in Rs 4.84 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 8.77 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 11.40 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 3.60 crore on its fourth Monday, and Rs 3.20 crore on its fourth Tuesday.

Within 27 days of its release, Stree 2's total India box office collection stands at Rs 558.24 crore. With this, Stree 2 has outperformed Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal at the box office.

Animal earned a total of Rs 556.36 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office.

Commenting on the film's stellar box office performance, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "Stree 2 remains rock-steady on [fourth] Tuesday, maintaining momentum at the same levels as Monday... The strong performance is driven by significant contributions from single-screen cinemas and mass-market audiences."

At the worldwide box office, Stree 2 has grossed a total of Rs 780.79 crore. The film has time to cross the Rs 600 crore mark in India till the release of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara. Devara will release in theatres worldwide on September 27.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree, which also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film follows the events of Stree and focuses on ladies tailor Vicky and his group of friends and their efforts to rid the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's terror.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.