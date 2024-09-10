'Stree 2' box office collection day 26: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film remains steady, eyes Jawan's lifetime India biz

Stree 2, the horror comedy featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has managed to hold steady at the ticket counters ever since its release on August 15. The film has benefitted immensely from the lack of major releases so far.

Rajkummar Rao's latest film minted Rs 307.80 crore in its opening week including August 14 previews, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, and Rs 72.83 crore in its third week.

Related Articles

The movie further collected Rs 4.84 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 8.77 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 11.40 crore on its fourth Sunday, and Rs 3.60 crore on its fourth Monday. With this, Stree 2's total India box office collections as of its 26th day reached Rs 555.04 crore.

Stree 2 is now on course to beat the lifetime earnings of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's next outing after Pathaan. In its lifetime at the domestic box office, Jawan made a total of Rs 643.87 crore.

On its 25th day at the India box office, Shraddha Kapoor's latest film outdid Pathaan. Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after a 4-year-long hiatus following the box office flop Zero. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller made a total of Rs 543.05 crore at the India box office.

Adding further to Stree 2's advantage, the film is expected to enjoy an open playing field till Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara hits the theatres on September 27.

It is also expected to see some boost in its box office collections on National Cinema Day, which falls on September 20, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the National Cinema Day, theatres and multiplex chains offer discounts on ticket prices for all films and screenings.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film focuses on Vicky and his friends as they give it their all to free the town of Chanderi from the terror of Sarkata, a headless creature who abducts women. The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.

Stree 2 released in theatres worldwide on August 15 this year alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.