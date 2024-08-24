Stree 2 box-office: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer on track to challenge Jawan, Gadar 2's collections

Stree 2's run at the box-office is not slowing down. The Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer has rapidly emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, surpassing Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) and setting its sights on the Rs 500 crore milestone.

The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is on track to challenge the lifetime collections of major blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in India, with the potential to rival Khan's blockbuster Jawan.

The horror-comedy which also has Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee, is on a dream run.

On its ninth day, the film added Rs 18 crore to its tally, bringing its total collection to Rs 308 crore.

The pace at which Stree 2 is raking in revenue suggests it will comfortably cross Rs 350 crore by the end of its second weekend, with Rs 400 crore within reach in the coming week.

Stree 2 is not only delivering a strong performance at the box office but also marking a significant moment for the Hindi film industry, which has struggled with several underperforming big-budget films this year. The film’s success can be attributed to its unique blend of horror and comedy, rooted in Indian folklore, and its strategic release during a long weekend, capitalizing on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.

Reports suggest that the filmmakers are considering a deeper exploration of Shraddha's character in a future project.

Niren, the writer of Stree 2, hinted at exciting developments within the Maddock supernatural universe, though he remained tight-lipped about specific details. He emphasized the significance of characters like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, suggesting that their stories may be expanded in the future, though the timing and format are yet to be decided."

