'Stree 2' worldwide box office collection: Shraddha-Rajkummar film earns Rs 428 crore in 8 days, Rs 500 crore-mark next?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 has struck the box office gold ever since its release. The film has grossed Rs 428 crore at the worldwide box office within 8 days of its release.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film made a total of Rs 363 crore in terms of India gross box office collection and Rs 64.5 crore in terms of overseas gross collections, as per production house Maddock Films. The film is now on course to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office soon.

Not only this, Stree 2 has emerged to be a cash cow for the Indian box office as well. Despite a slight dip in its numbers on the second Thursday, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

The film minted Rs 9.40 crore from its preview shows on Wednesday, Rs 55.40 crore on its opening day, Rs 35.30 crore on its day 2, Rs 45.70 crore on its day 3, Rs 58.20 crore on its day 4, Rs 38.40 crore on its day 5, Rs 26.80 crore on its day 6, Rs 26.80 crore on its day 7, and around Rs 18.20 crore on its day 8.

With this, Stree 2's total India net box office collections reached Rs 307.80 crore, according to film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Commenting on the film's record-breaking performance at the box office, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that its success belongs to director Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt and Stree writers Raj & DK.

"The true superstars of this franchise are its narrative, characters and the creative minds behind them," Kadel wrote on X.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Stree 2 follows the events of the 2018 blockbuster Stree. The film focuses on Vicky and his friends who give it their all to save the town of Chanderi from the terror of Sarkata, who abducts women.

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sunil Kumar in significant roles. It also features Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia in cameo appearances.