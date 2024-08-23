'Stree 2' box office collection week 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film crosses Rs 300 crore in India despite slight dip on 2nd Thursday

Stree 2, the horror comedy featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has surprised audiences and trade pundits alike. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark within the first week of its release despite a slight dip in its India box office collections on its second Thursday.

The film raked in Rs 9.40 crore from its preview shows, Rs 55.40 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 35.30 crore on its first Friday, Rs 45.70 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 58.20 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 38.40 crore on its first Monday, Rs 26.80 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 20.40 crore on its first Wednesday and around Rs 18.20 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film's total India box office collections reached Rs 307.80 crore, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He further said that Shraddha Kapoor's latest film has set its sights on the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

"The greatest beneficiaries -besides the producers and distributors - are undoubtedly the exhibitors, particularly those in mass-market regions and single screen theatres... They can finally breathe a sigh of relief," Adarsh said.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film had an overall 27.62 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Thursday.

At the worldwide box office, Stree 2 is the fastest Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 400 crore mark. Within the first 7 days of its release, the film minted Rs 401 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collection.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee talked about the third instalment of the Stree series. He said that even though it will take time to hit theatres, it would certainly not take 6 years now that Stree 2 has become such a big hit.

"It will take time. Now that Stree 2 has become such a big hit, I know that it won't take six years to make it, like we did with Stree 2. That's for sure. Some parts of the script are already written. It is going to be a big epic saga and as an actor, I am dying to be back on that set," Banerjee told The Indian Express.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film Stree. It is also a part of Maddock Supernatural Universe, which features Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.

The film focuses on the adventures of Vicky and his group of friends as they lead Chanderi's fight against a headless creature Sarkata. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.