Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 50-crore mark

Street Dancer 3D,Street Dancer 3D box office,Street Dancer 3D box office collection,Street Dancer 3D opening day box office collection,Street Dancer 3D songs,Street Dancer 3D Muqabla,Street Dancer 3D news,Street Dancer 3D updatesStreet Dancer 3D box office collection: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Street Dancer 3D has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. With this, the film's net collection touched Rs 54 crore in six days.

The dance-flick, directed by Remo D'Souza, has witnessed a major decline in its weekdays' earnings compared to its weekends' earnings. The film minted Rs 41.23 crore in its first weekend. However, in the weekdays (Mon-Wed), it has amassed merely Rs 12.03 crore. According to film analyst Taran Adrash, "Street Dancer 3D should have hit half-century over the weekend...Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat".



#StreetDancer3D will cross 50 cr today [Day 6]... Shouldve hit half-century over the weekend... Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr. Total: 49.76 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

Street Dancer 3D is said to be an extension in the dance-based films, 2013-release ABCD and 2015's ABCD 2. Remo D'Souza has directed all three of them. However, Street Dancer 3D has not been able to prove itself much at the box office in terms of collection. In fact, the film has registered lower collections than ABCD 2, which touched the Rs 50-crore milestone in four days and earned Rs 105.74 crore in total.

The earnings of Street Dancer 3D is severely impacted by Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of January 2020 with a recorded earning of Rs 235 crore in 20 days.

At present, Street Dancer 3D is only ahead of Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Both the films released on January 24. Film Panga has failed miserably at the box office, earning just Rs 18 crore. Street Dancer 3D will clash with Saif Ali Khan starrr 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer' on January 31.

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 19: Devgn's film overtakes lifetime biz of Chennai Express

Also read: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's film to cross Rs 50 crore mark today