Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's dance flick may see grand opening

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva are back on the silverscreen to showcase breathtaking dance sequences. The trio was last seen in 2015-release ABCD 2. The film appears to be an extension in the dance-based universe of films like 2013-release ABCD and 2015's ABCD 2 -- Remo D'Souza has directed all three of them.

Street Dancer 3D will clash with Kangana Ranaut strarrer 'Panga' on January 24. The film is being released under the banner of T- Series. Street Dancer 3D has got 'U/A' certificate from the censor board, which means the film is only for 18 and above age people. According to film analyst Sumit Kadel, Street Dancer will be releasing in 2,800-3,000 screens across India.

Street Dancer 3D review: Film analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh has called 'Street Dancer' a delightful film and has given 4 stars to it. Adrash has praised film's music, choreography as wells as Dhawan, Kapoor and Prabh Deva's acting.

Street Dancer 3D box office prediction: As per media reports, this dance-flick will gross roughly around Rs 18 crore on its Day 1 at the box office. On the other hand, trade analyst Sumit Kadel has said that Street Dancer 3D will open at Rs 14 and Rs 16 crores and, during the weekends, these figures may get doubled. The advance booking of the film has already started in several places in India, Kadel added. 'Street Dancer 3D' is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 70 crores.

Street Dance 3D cast: Apart from Varun Dhawan, Parbhu Deva and Shraddha Kapoor 'Street Dancer 3D' will also feature Nora Fatehi in an important role.

Also, the film will see Salman Yusuff Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Caroline Wilde, Sushant Pujari, Sonam Bajwa, Jai Hickling, Vartika Jha, Sushant Khatri, Sanam Johar, Sammy John Heaney, Nivedita Sharma, Michael Lumb, Hiten Patel and Victoria Rose Wilson in significant roles.

Street Dancer 3D songs: The film's music was composed by Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. Street Dancer 3D features recreated versions of hit songs "Illegal weapon", "Lagdi lahore di" and "Mukkala muqabla". Rahul Shetty has choreographed most Street Dancer's songs.

Also read: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's film emerges as juggernaut in Mumbai

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's film an inch closer to Rs 200 crore milestone