Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections Day 3: Elections, IPL affect Tiger Shroff's film's earnings

Film Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) witnessed limited growth at the box office on Sunday due to Phase 6 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi and Haryana as well as the IPL final, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. On Sunday, several cinema halls were closed till evening which resulted in a slight decline in SOTY 2's collection. The romantic teen-dram film managed to earn only Rs 12.75 crore yesterday. So far, the film has collected Rs 38.83 crore at the box office.



#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

The film's business was hit majorly in Punjab too on Sunday. SOTY 2 collected Rs 84 lakh in the Punjab circuit from Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday, reported boxofficeindia.com

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is the sequel to 2012 release Student of the Year. SOTY 2 revolves around the complicated lives of the students of the prestigious Saint Teresa's College. The film features Tiger Shroff and debutantes Ananaya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

SOTY 2 has received unfavourable responses from movie critics, as well as moviegoers. Therefore it is likely that the film's collection will dip further in its weekday collections. Moreover, with the release of Bollywood romantic comedy De De Pyaar De and Hollywood action film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum next Friday, Karan Johar's SOTY 2 has one week to recover its cost, added Taran Adarsh.

Besides, SOTY 2 is currently facing a stiff competition from Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame. Russo Brothers' superhero flick minted Rs 13.75 crore in its third weekend at the box office. Overall, Endgame has collected Rs 348.50 crore in the Indian market.

